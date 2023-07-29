ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,081,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 418,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

