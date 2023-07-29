ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,124. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

