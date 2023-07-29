ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

