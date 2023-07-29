ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 16.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.90. 1,899,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.