ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.64. 349,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

