ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 689,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,860. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.