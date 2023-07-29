ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 548,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

