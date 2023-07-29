ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $187,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $28.66 on Friday, hitting $511.01. 2,020,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,129. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $513.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 144.46% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

