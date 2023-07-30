10,265 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,639,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,718. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.