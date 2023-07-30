18,235 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 352,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 120.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,960. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,862.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.