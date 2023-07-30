193 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.85. 1,642,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

