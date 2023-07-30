198 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $55.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,225.02. The stock had a trading volume of 447,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,441. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,208.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

