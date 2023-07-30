2,013 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at $225,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in NICE by 501.2% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in NICE by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 516,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.38.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,715. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.18.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

