21,431 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

