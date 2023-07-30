22,608 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.05. 3,238,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

