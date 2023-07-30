234,001 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,536,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.24% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,237,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,469,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,790. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
