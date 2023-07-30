24,010 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,539. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

