265 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.30. 2,031,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

