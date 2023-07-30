4,058 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

