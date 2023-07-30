42,616 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,693. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.