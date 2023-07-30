4,620 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,878,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Genpact by 13.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Genpact by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 441,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $35,321,569.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $35,321,569.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

