5,413 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.