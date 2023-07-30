54,700 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.3 %

Separately, Bank of America lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

PLYA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 783,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.