64,840 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

