668 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Balchem by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,248. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

