765 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,910,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

