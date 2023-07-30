892 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 3,016,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,526. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.