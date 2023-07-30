AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.25. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 5,497 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.12.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

AAC Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

