AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.25. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 5,497 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AAC Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.12.
AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.