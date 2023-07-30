AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

