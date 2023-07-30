Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,791. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

