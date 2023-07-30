Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $50.54 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Acala Token has a market cap of $50.54 million and $3.13 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.94 or 1.00000513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06710119 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,999,035.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

