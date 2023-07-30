Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 11,525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 10,891,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

