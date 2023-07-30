Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 27,895 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

YUM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,214. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

