Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.61 and a 200 day moving average of $364.49. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,533 shares of company stock worth $36,115,543 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

