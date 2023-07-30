Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 380 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $721.26. 1,850,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.78. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $724.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

