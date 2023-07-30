Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,847 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after buying an additional 890,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,003,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. 772,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,607. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.