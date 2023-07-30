Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 195.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.30. 1,504,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

