Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,994. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

