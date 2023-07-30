Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average is $400.37.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

