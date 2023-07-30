Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 9,427 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 545,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

