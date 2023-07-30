Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 25,953 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

