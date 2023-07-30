Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.53. 5,644,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.