AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of AdaptHealth worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 888,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 827,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

