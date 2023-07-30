Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADES stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

See Also

