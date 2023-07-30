Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ADES stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
