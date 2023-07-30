Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

AHI stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Advanced Health Intelligence has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.