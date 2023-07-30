Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, July 31st.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

