AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

QQQ stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,902,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.