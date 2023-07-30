AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $428,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,207. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.