AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $214,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,420,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,374,776. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

