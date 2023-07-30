AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Raises Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.8 %

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 822,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,060,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,511. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.